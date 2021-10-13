Barmotion appoints Vividink for UK PR & social media

Barmotion, the exhibition and event hospitality specialist with operations in South Africa and now the UK, has appointed Vividink for a 12 month contract to help Barmotion to build its reputation as a turnkey hospitality service provider.

Alexia Swart, MD, Barmotion, explained why she chose Vividink, saying “Vivid’s proposal and offer demonstrated in-depth understanding of the UK event industry and insight into our specific goals, but also a wider awareness of other sectors and industries. We’re tremendously excited to begin building our business here in the UK, and the team at Vivid left us in no doubt that our brand is safe in their hands.”

Paul Richardson, MD, Vividink, warmly welcomed Barmotion’s choice, saying, “We’re all delighted to have been chosen by Barmotion and I know the whole team is looking forward to bringing Barmotion’s news to the industry, raising its profile, and helping to establish it as a leading exhibition and event hospitality provider.”