Back by popular demand, ESSA’s celebrated industry charity golf day returns this July

Event Supplier and Services Association (ESSA) has announced the date of their Summer Event extravaganza which includes the return of the well-renowned and much anticipated In the Rough ESSA industry charity golf day, dinner and awards.

The ESSA Summer Event will take place on 13 and 14 July at The Forest of Arden Marriott Hotel & Country Club in Coventry. The first day is open to ESSA members only and includes the ESSA AGM followed by an afternoon and evening of fun-filled activities. ESSA members and their teams are invited to enjoy some convivial networking with other members before thrashing them in a three-legged race or a ‘friendly’ tug of war followed by a BBQ and prize giving ceremony for those who exhibit exceptional sports day prowess.

The second day will host ESSA’s famed industry charity golf day, In the Rough, which this year supports EventWell, the mental health and wellbeing voice of the event industry. This much-loved community event offers the chance to come together once again outside of normal surrounds to take stock of what has been an incredible period for the sector. The day will start with a hearty breakfast before a shot gun start on the Arden Championship course located in the Forest of Arden resort. The evening will host an industry dinner and awards presentation to celebrate those teams who excelled on the course that day.

ESSA director, Andrew Harrison, said: “The return of an extended summer event is particularly special given we’ve not been able to get the wider industry together socially at this time of year for some time due to the most extraordinary of circumstances. A real sense of community spirit and camaraderie has come out of the last two years which has been a lifeline for so many, and events such as this are incredibly important to help preserve the longevity of such kinship as well as reenergise and strengthen the whole industry. There’s never been a more fitting and significant time to bring our membership and the wider industry back together for a fun-packed couple of days.”

Places for each day can be booked via the links below:

13 July: AGM, Sports Day and BBQ – open to ESSA members only

14 July: In the Rough charity golf day – open to all