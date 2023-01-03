Luke joins from DRPG where he was Creative Director, leading the development of creative ideas and design solutions for brands in the tech, finance, pharma, and communications industries.

Kick starting his career in the industry as an Events Producer, Luke worked primarily within automotive, pharmaceuticals and F&B sectors, bringing their brands to life through different content mechanisms. This grew Luke’s passion for developing brand experiences that help to positively change behaviours. Luke was also awarded CN 30 under 30 in 2017, showcasing his challenger spirit, passion, and dedication to the industry.

In his new role, Luke will help elevate the agency’s creative proposition, working closely with the creative team to lead design and content direction for the agency’s portfolio of brands. He will work closely alongside newly promoted Head of Creative, Simon Boniface and the New Business team to help drive new business for the agency.

Speaking on his appointment, Luke said: “Since joining the industry 10 years ago, I have always surrounded myself with people who I knew could help me grow as a creative. BAW have some incredible aspirations, and their approach to projects is truly unique. Above all, they are a ‘Herd’ of creative, innovative, intelligent, and motivated individuals who genuinely care about what they do.”

The past 12 months has seen a huge growth spurt for Brands at Work. They continue to build on an exceptional period of developing ground-breaking strategic and creative communications experiences for a growing and diverse client base. The agency sees this appointment, alongside other recent big hires and promotions, as a real statement of intent as they continue to go above and beyond in everything they do.

Simon Boniface, Head of Creative speaks on Luke’s appointment; We’re delighted to welcome Luke to Brands at Work as we continue to grow as an agency while keeping creativity at the core of everything we do. Luke’s flair for innovation and ideas will bring new and exciting possibilities for our clients as we move into a new realm of seamless blends of real-life and digital experiences.