Award-winning company behind MONOPOLY LIFESIZED and SAW: THE EXPERIENCE continues growth with two senior hires

London based experiential production company The Path Entertainment Group (TPEG), are pleased to announce two new senior hires, reflecting the company’s rapid growth post Covid-19.

Julia Posen joins full-time as Director of Content, whilst Ryan Amstad joins as Producer.

Posen, previously onboard on a consultancy basis, will be joining the team full-time as Director of Content, bringing with her a career of experience from senior roles at Walker Books/Walker Productions and BBC Worldwide.

Formerly Head of Development at SGA Productions, Amstad brings extensive experience of working across live event production, including immersive theatre, theme parks, television and branded experiences.

David Hutchinson, CEO of The Patch Entertainment Group, said:

“We are excited to welcome Julia and Ryan to the team as our portfolio of projects continues to grow following the announcement of our latest production SAW: THE EXPERIENCE. Both Julia and Ryan bring such a depth of experience in IP and licensing world-class entertainment, they represent great additions to the team and I look forward to driving forward with them in achieving our ambitions of delivering entertainment that audiences will find innovative and exciting.”

Julia Posen said:

“Working with Path Entertainment as a consultant has been a fantastic experience. To be offered this key senior role in a full-time capacity is an amazing opportunity. The company is growing at a phenomenal pace winning major industry awards and to help drive that growth globally will be a real pleasure.”

Ryan Amstad said:

“I’m so excited to be joining The Path team, especially with the tremendous pipeline of projects they have coming up. To be at the heart of the team building experiences guests are going to love globally is such an honour”

The Path Entertainment Group has seen rapid growth following the successful opening of MONOPOLY LIFESIZED in 2021, and this Halloween will open their second London attraction, SAW: THE EXPERIENCE, the official immersive version of the hit horror franchise. The company brings together teams from theatre production, hospitality, and event management to bring global brands and intellectual property to life in thrilling and life-sized immersive experiences in major markets across the world.