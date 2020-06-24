Aventri announces closing of Strategic Growth Equity Round with HGGC and Level Equity

Aventri, a global leader in event management software (EMS), yesterday announced it has closed a strategic growth equity round with current private equity investors HGGC and Level Equity. The capital will fuel Aventri’s strategic growth initiatives, including investments in core product development, expansion of its virtual and hybrid event platform, and go-to-market efforts.

“The continued partnership with HGGC and Level Equity demonstrates the growing confidence among investors and market participants that B2B meetings and events will return at record levels in 2021,” said Jim Sharpe, CEO of Aventri. “While our industry has been heavily impacted by COVID-19, at Aventri, we are committed to continually investing in software and services that meet our customers’ needs today and in the future.”

Jim Sharpe, CEO, Aventri

The events and meetings industry is evolving and slowly rebounding with the reopening of several venues, scheduling of events using new safety protocols, and the development of virtual solutions. Aventri recently announced the launch of its Virtual Event Platform, a fully integrated virtual and hybrid event solution, developed in close partnership with dozens of customers.

While virtual event innovation has helped maintain event activity in 2020, the world’s leading enterprises, tradeshow companies, and associations continue to demonstrate their confidence and commitment to live meetings as the market rebounds. “Aventri has welcomed several large enterprise customers in recent months, including leading organizations across the global trade show and cloud management space. The additional investment in Aventri will serve to expand our capabilities alongside these customer partnerships,” said Sharpe.

“Over the past three years, we have seen Aventri expand its global footprint by developing and investing in solutions that enhance the event experience for organizations,” said John Block, Partner at HGGC. “We’re confident that with this additional investment, Aventri will continue to not only address the current needs of the market, but also innovate toward the future of the industry to win market share and drive value for enterprises. Aventri’s Virtual Event Platform is a terrific example of the commitment to innovation that we’re excited to support.”