Avantgarde London grows team with appointment of new Business Development Director

Avantgarde London, the leading brand experience agency, today announces the hire of Rees Calder, as the agency’s new Business Development Director.

In his new role, Rees will be overseeing and leading on all new business activity at Avantgarde, working closely with the agency’s Managing Director, Stuart Bradbury, and the rest of the senior management team to continue to drive agency growth.

After developing his marketing competencies at a technology start-up, Rees pivoted to business development, securing high value partnerships for the company before moving on to agency roles. Rees subsequently headed up business development at the tree and Nucco, part of the UNIT9 Group.

Across his career, Rees has secured and grown a wide range of high value clients and projects including: Barclays, Just Eat, Arlo, Ticketmaster, Wenzels, RNIB, Bethesda and EasyJet.

Rees Calder, Business Development Director at Avantgarde says: “I’m thrilled to be joining Avantgarde at such an exciting time. One of the main draws of the role was the diversity of clients, projects, and talent, and it’s great seeing that coming to life in the heart of London, while still maintaining strong links to our global brand. I’m looking forward to helping usher in a hybrid future for Avantgarde as the face of events and experiences as we know it continues to shift and change.”

Stuart Bradbury, MD adds: “We are delighted to have Rees join our new business development team and we look forward to him applying his skillset and boosting Avantgarde London’s client roster. Rees will be building on prior success to develop strategies and tactical executions across our growing cliental with the rest of the senior management team.”