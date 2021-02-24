Avantgarde London bolsters senior team with new client services director

Avantgarde London, the leading brand experience agency, today announces the hire of Victoria Larder, as the agency’s new client services director.

In her new role, Victoria will be leading the client services team, managing relationships across all Avantgarde’s accounts, including Honda, Credit Suisse and Bridgestone. Reporting into the agency’s MD, Stuart Bradbury, Victoria is joining the senior management team as the agency strategically continues to grow its offering within the experience economy.

Victoria comes from PAVE London, where she was MD, a role she held since 2014. She has also previously worked for the likes of Brandfluent and EMAP. Victoria’s industry experience includes notable accounts such as PrettyLittleThing.com, boohoo, Fortnum & Mason, Domestic & General and giffgaff. Prior to this, Victoria spent time as a radio presenter on commercial radio stations across the UK.

Victoria Larder, Client Services Director says: “I really like that Avantgarde is an international agency at the forefront of innovation, creating compelling experiences for brands. I’m excited to get involved in ‘story doing’ as we create hybrid experiences for clients. Avantgarde are true innovators and are an incredibly nice team to be working with.”

Stuart Bradbury, MD add: “It’s brilliant to have Victoria joining the client services team. She brings with her an exciting and successful track record in brand experience, and we look forward to her applying her skillset to Avantgarde clients and bringing a fresh perspective to the team.”