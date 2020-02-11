Avantgarde London bolsters senior leadership team with 2 internal promotions

Avantgarde London, the leading brand experience agency, today announces two promotions in its senior team. Tessa Mardon will take on the role of head of client services, and Rory Sloan, operations director.

Sloan, previously production director at the agency, will now support MD Stuart Bradbury in the day-to-day operational running of the agency. Alongside this, he will direct and control all production, purchasing and internal processes for the agency to ensure that business objectives are met efficiently and effectively.

Bradbury commented: “As existing invaluable members of the Avantgarde London team, the promotions of Tess and Rory come at a vital time as we continue to go from strength to strength.”

Moving away from her prior role as business director, Mardon will now focus on building strong relationships with senior clients, getting under the skin of their business and brand objectives in order to help the agency add more strategic value.

She will manage both the client service and project management teams, whilst continuously developing their brand experience expertise and identifying commercial opportunities with existing accounts to help drive growth.

Mardon commented: “Having been with Avantgarde for seven years now, I’m thrilled to have been given the challenge of nurturing and growing our fantastic spectrum of existing clients. The agency has an impressive combination of experienced, passionate people and industry leading brands in our client roster, and I’m excited to be moving into a role that is pivotal to the success of our client relationships.”

Sloan added: “As we continue to grow as an agency, I’m keen to make sure we avoid any growing pains and have the processes and structures in place to continue to offer improved levels of service and increased efficiencies to our existing clients, whilst ensuring our offering is still attractive to new ones.”

Bradbury finished: “As operations director, Rory will support our growth plans and Tessa will lead senior client relationships, building and sustaining long-term partnerships that will shore up the agency’s future.”