Avantgarde Group appoints Dr. Lesley Anne Bleakney as new managing director and chief people officer to oversee talent and culture department

Avantgarde Group announces the appointment of Dr. Lesley Anne Bleakney as the global brand experience Group’s new managing director. With a doctorate in cultural studies and a specific focus on leadership empowerment, employer branding, cultural identity and new work, Lesley will also take over the talent & culture department as chief people officer (CPO).

In her new role, Lesley will be responsible for growing the talent across the Group – including developing current employees as well as finding new, fresh talent. She will also focus on leadership empowerment and defining Avantgarde’s culture across the Group.

Bringing with her more than ten years of experience in human resources, Lesley was most recently human resource director at global premium clothing brand Lacoste where she was responsible for the Central and Northern Europe region. A certified Leadership Circle Coach, she is particularly interested in the development of leadership skills, which she will bring to the role.

Dr. Lesley Anne Bleakney says: “Interdisciplinary teams, a cooperative management style and a creative mindset are the cornerstones of Avantgarde’s global success, and I am excited about the task of supporting such an agile company.”

Dr. Marc Schumacher, Co-CEO of Avantgarde says: “At our 11 locations worldwide, 650 avant-gardists are currently working on the experience economy, and I am very pleased we have another one joining the team! Lesley brings with her a wealth of expertise and I’m excited to see her put this to practice in her new role.”