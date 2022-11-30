Automechanika Shanghai 2022 postponed

The Automechanika Shanghai – Shenzhen Edition organisers will put the show, originally scheduled from 20 to 23 December 2022, on pause while prevention measures related to the pandemic consolidate across the country. The decision comes in view of securing stronger onsite participation in order to generate more valuable experiences for exhibitors and visitors alike. New arrangements for the 17th edition will be announced in due course.

Ms Fiona Chiew, Deputy General Manager of Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd, said: “We need to balance the wellbeing of those travelling to the show and the industry’s expectations for in-person business encounters. Our priority is to create the right conditions to stimulate trade for the long-term and sustainable development of the automotive industry. Therefore, after discussing with stakeholders, we agree that holding the show at a later date will produce more fruitful results for the local and overseas automotive community.”

Ms Li Zhang, General Manager of China National Machinery Industry International Co Ltd, commented: “On behalf of the organisers, I would like to thank all our customers for their support and understanding. We are consulting with a number of parties on a new timeslot in the trade fair calendar, which we will communicate to the industry promptly. I look forward to welcoming everyone back to Automechanika Shanghai soon.”

To maintain market momentum into the New Year, Automechanika Shanghai will keep AMS Live open until 10 January 2023. The platform supports business expansion into various markets around the world where buyers and suppliers can connect and explore new potential partnerships.

For those accessing AMS Live, please visit: www.ams-live.com.

Automechanika Shanghai is organised by Messe Frankfurt (Shanghai) Co Ltd and the China National Machinery Industry International Co Ltd (Sinomachint). Please contact Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd at + 852 2802 7728, visit www.automechanika-shanghai.com or email auto@hongkong.messefrankfurt.com for further enquiries about the new show arrangements.