AUB’s Events Management course receives prestigious industry award

BA (Hons) Events Management has been awarded Best Live Event by the Association for Events Management Education Awards.

The AEME’s Student Awards is an initiative to encourage and inspire Events Management students, celebrating the efforts, progress, and unique engagement of the best students across Events Management courses.

The course, which saw off competition from more than 46 other AEME member universities, has won the accolade in recognition for its outstanding work for Alice in Spring, Bournemouth’s Alice in Wonderland themed festival.

Put together by final year BA (Hons) Events Management students, the town centre event was created in partnership with Bournemouth Town Centre’s Business Improvement District (BID).

Final year Events Management student Georgia Vacher, said “This reflects the effort not only of the whole Alice in Spring team but the teaching staff at AUB and the fantastic support that we received from all of our stakeholders. We are all incredibly grateful and honoured to receive this accolade”

The free-to-attend event, which took place in May, featured street theatre, circus performance, stilt characters, face painting and live music. Local businesses took part in the event via an interactive smartphone experience, while Victorian tea party performers entertained visitors alongside roaming actors, trapeze artists, unicyclists, and jugglers.

Speaking about the course’s award win, Course Leader Kevin Chambers said: “This was a tremendously exciting piece of work which the students threw themselves into wholeheartedly. For many of them it was their first live project in three years due to the pandemic. I am incredibly proud of all of them”

The AEME Awards promote a voice for events education, initiating a discussion forum for events education and the events industry, as well as encouraging the international exchange of ideas and industry best practice.

AUB’s BA (Hons) Events Management course has worked on several events across the South over the past year, including Southampton Mela Festival and HM The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Parade.