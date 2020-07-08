At The Pub creates app to assist publicans with NHS Test and Trace service

Following on from the Government announcement pubs will be required to have a record of their customers including contact information and details of their visit.

At The Pub created an iOS & Android app to assist publicans with requests from the NHS Test and Trace service which is simple and easy to use.

On registration pubs are allocated a unique QR code which is displayed at the entrance to the pub.

Customers download the At The Pub app, complete their details once and scan the pubs unique QR code on entry.

Customer details, name and date of entry are encrypted and stored in the cloud. These are destroyed in accordance with the 21 day timeframe outlined by the Government.

Pete Harding, the developer behind the app has developed a similar app for the Corporate Event Industry. He said “We wanted to adapt an idea we use for corporate events to support businesses allowing them to reopen and be responsive to the NHS test and trace service should a request be made.

This is a robust solution to an admin heavy task that allows the publican to focus on providing a great customer experience whilst adapAng to the new policies and guidelines”