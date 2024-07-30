ASM Global signs the Net Zero Carbon Events Pledge in support of initiative

The Net Zero Carbon Events (NZCE) initiative announced today ASM Global, the global leader in venue development and management and live entertainment content management, has officially signed the NZCE Pledge. This commitment reinforces ASM Global’s dedication to environmental sustainability and reinforces NZCE’s position as the leader of the meetings industry’s collective response to climate change.

As the largest initiative of its kind, Net Zero Carbon Events aims to unite key stakeholders across the business events industry to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050. Hosted by the Joint Meetings Industry Council (JMIC), NZCE focuses on actionable measures and accountability to drive meaningful change and reduce the carbon footprint of events worldwide.

James Rees, President of JMIC, in acknowledging ASM Global’s commitment said: “We are delighted to welcome ASM Global as a signatory to the Net Zero Carbon Events Pledge. ASM Global’s extensive experience and leadership will further contribute to advancing our efforts. Their participation not only underscores the urgency of addressing climate change but also sets a powerful example for other venue operators around the world to follow.”

ASM Global’s pledge to the NZCE initiative highlights their ongoing sustainability efforts and dedication to fostering positive environmental impacts. By implementing innovative strategies and sustainable practices, ASM Global aims to enhance operational efficiency and promote eco-friendly event management.

“We believe in the importance of sustainability as a key driver of our future. With this in mind, we have pledged to take action and lead our industry to accelerate our engagement in the NZCE pledge,” said Dan Hoffend, SVP Convention Centers, ASM Global.

Lindsay Arell, Chief Sustainability Officer, ASM Global, said “The significant impact of this commitment on the live events industry and environment is demonstrative of ASM Global’s bold efforts to curb carbon emissions as lead in sustainability.”

The signing of the NZCE Pledge by ASM Global is expected to inspire further engagement from other venues and event organizers worldwide. With a network of over 400 venues globally, ASM Global’s commitment provides a unique opportunity to drive widespread adoption of sustainable practices within the industry.

“ASM Global’s involvement will undoubtedly help to propel our initiative forward,” Rees said. “Their expertise and influence are of great importance as we work together to create a sustainable future for the business events industry.”

The Net Zero Carbon Events initiative plans to collaborate with ASM Global and other signatories to achieve the ambitious goal of net zero carbon emissions by 2050 with the aim of creating a sustainable future for the events industry and beyond.