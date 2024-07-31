ASM Global completes six-month survey of nearly 20,000 convention organizers, exhibitors and attendees

ASM Global, the world’s No. 1 development, full-service venue and live-events company, has released results of an unprecedented U.S. nationwide survey aimed at identifying millennials and Gen Z preferences to assist in the company’s plans for redefining conventions, conferences and events.

ASM Global’s portfolio currently features 98 international convention centers, 23 million square feet of convention center space and hosts more than 90 million guests annually. The company’s proprietary INSIGHTS customer-experience platform surveyed event organizers, exhibitors and attendees over the last six months regarding their experiences during meetings, conferences and conventions across all ASM Global-managed convention centers.

The platform captured more than 110,000 data points in a comprehensive study of the company’s convention center space, the second unprecedented study released by ASM Global detailing the state of live events today.

Dan Hoffend, ASM Global executive vice president, convention centers, said, “All of this amazing research validates the direction we’re now headed. It’s a journey into the future that we’ve already begun to bring to life as quickly as possible in venues like Pennsylvania Convention Center, Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland and Colorado Convention Center, which are in the early stages of our execution planned throughout our portfolio that we’re accelerating in the next few years.”

Hoffend said that a plan leveraging ASM Global’s unique expertise is underway to regularly introduce several cutting-edge and industry-changing initiatives, such as providing more productive and customer-centric worksites for guests. “Attendees need to continue their normal work activations while attending events. We are providing comfortable meeting zones to enable attendees to continue to stay connected and attend conferences without missing a key moment,” he said. “All of this while expanding the ASM Global Acts program, under which venues can successfully execute robust sustainability and social impact goals.”

INSIGHTS revealed that 42% of meeting, convention and conference attendees were under the age of 40 with 18% of the attendees being under the age 25, a 6 percentage-point increase from the prior year.

Those under 40 are also becoming increasingly more interested in attending multiple conventions each year, with 60% stating they will attend two or more in 2024 and the majority regularly attending two to four per year in the future.

“A significant added priority will be to expand emerging customer bases for millennials and Gen Z. We want as many of our venues to be the most high-tech, user-friendly meeting and event spaces in the world,” Hoffend said. “The growth potential is boundless. ASM Global is the largest and best event platform on Earth, which enables us to deliver unparalleled participant-engagement moments for clients in environments that no other space can deliver. We are combining entertainment areas, work environments and food zones to complete the experiential aspects of the advanced convention center experience.”

Some of ASM futuristic plans dubbed “Meta Meetings” encompass hush hubs, intended to create quiet work environments for attendees to catch up with the normal workflow. Hoffend said, “We want to enable our attendees to maximize their time in hubs where they can catch up with home/office work and then jump back into the event.” The study showed that many attendees are seeking dedicated spaces to make or join a conference call and maintain strong connectivity capabilities without having to leave the building. Interests for evolved options include state-of-the-art digital networks, cutting-edge digital wayfinding, wellness programs, video/virtual immersive experiences, relaxation and productivity lounges, personal meeting spaces, and more.

“It’s going to be unlike anything anyone can imagine except our think-tank team,” Hoffend said.

ASM Global Chief Marketing Officer Alex Merchán said, “The massive INSIGHTS research study revealed most importantly that younger generations are not only influencing the experience at live events like concerts and sports, but they are now becoming responsible for the quick reinvention of conventions and meetings, which had been slower to evolve over the past generation.”

These generations indicated that they are more focused on a holistic experience with emotional connection, ambiance, convenience and unique moments, making them more willing to revisit these events in the future. Gen Z and millennials want more out of conferences and conventions, pushing for a variety of fun at on-site/off-site events, interactive elements, high-speed digital connectivity, convenience, elevated food and beverage offerings, and more.

With the significant number of attendees 40 years and younger, the importance of digital immersive experiences and a focus on effective social media leading up to and during events emerged as a key. The impact by this movement of younger attendees reinforces the need for events and venues to continue evolving in the future.

The food and beverage offerings at meetings and events are also now mirroring the diet and lifestyle choices of attendees across the various age groups. This culinary evolution extends from food quality to a focus on diversity and sustainability with 44% indicating they want more variety, whether health-conscious, locally sourced, gluten-free, dairy-free, vegan or vegetarian, making it an integral part of the overall experience.

ASM Global’s SAVOR food and beverage division is pivoting into these findings by dramatically expanding and elevating the varieties of convention offerings, something SAVOR’s additional research has shown is a major driver for young attendees of events.

Of young guests polled, 37% wanted health-cognizant options and overwhelming celebrated expanded offerings with 88% satisfaction scores when a broader variety was offered. Other examples of food items gaining traction include gluten-free pizza and birria tacos, while beverage options include hard seltzer, hard-liquor, ready-to-drink options and zero-proof beer.

“Keeping up with evolving palettes and preferences is something we aim for daily,” said Shaun Beard, SAVOR executive vice president. “Our R&D team spends countless hours expanding and testing various offerings and flavor profiles. The data supports the changing expectations by the next-generation attendee. We’re developing and offering exciting spices and diverse flavors and ingredients like hot honey and tajin, featuring items such as hot chicken and vegetarian options like cauliflower wings.”

The demand for evolving F&B offerings along with an emphasis on in-venue experiential opportunities has resulted in the creation of SAVOR’s Culinary & Hospitality Innovation Institutes, facilitating an opportunity for ASM Global to redefine the culinary experience, interact with the consumer, and further establish a connection and access to evolving consumer demands.

The spaces will also establish a space to push the boundaries of R&D, offer private dining and catering for special groups, serve as classrooms for career training and development, and expand our capabilities to serve the local communities for development and career-path skills.

﻿“The meetings and conventions industry is undergoing a generational shift where the younger generations are not just participating but actually changing the landscape, influencing the overall experience at these events and even the type of content being offered,” said Hoffend. “More and more we are seeing an increase in meetings and conventions that are targeting the younger generations through their topics, such as health tech, nonprofit, technology, young entrepreneurship, SaaS, travel, commerce, and even political events are now skewing younger. In order to continue to attract the biggest, trendiest and up-and-coming events, we need to make sure we’re evolving to meet the needs of this audience.”

Hoffend said, “Through INSIGHTS, we’re gaining an understanding of what attendees want out of their experiences and seeing that all the little things make the biggest difference. We’re learning what foods and diets are highest in demand, how much courteous and attentive staff really matters, how important safety and security is to our guests, and more. We are able to hear what our guests are saying and implement; and as a result, we are seeing higher guest ratings across the board.”

“The tide has turned,” said Merchán. “The younger generations are a driving force in the events industry; and with a new generation of influential players and decision-makers, it’s time to reimagine the industry around these evolving expectations.”