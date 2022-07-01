Ashfield Event Experiences joins The Creative Engagement Group

Ashfield Event Experiences (AEE), one of the leading global event agencies with a strong focus on healthcare is becoming part of The Creative Engagement Group (TCEG), which also includes world-class experiential brand WRG.

The addition of AEE into TCEG, with operating hubs in the UK and US and its 250 strong team, further enhances TCEG’s market leading live and virtual experiential capabilities and strengthens its global leadership position in healthcare events.

The move will enable AEE to capitalise on complementary expertise of TCEG. AEE is already combining with TCEG’s capabilities in film, digital, virtual, capability development, learning, scientific engagement and learning as well as its behavioural science unit, to enhance its offer for clients.

The AEE leadership team will report into Russ Lidstone, Group CEO The Creative Engagement Group.

The integration of AEE into TCEG comes as a result of their respective parent companies, Ashfield and Huntsworth joining forces. Today Ashfield and Huntsworth announce the creation of Inizio that unites their full suite of advisory, medical, marketing, communications and patient and stakeholder engagement services across the lifecycle of a drug, Inizio supports its partners from initial assessment to loss of exclusivity.

Russ Lidstone, Group CEO of The Creative Engagement Group, pictured, said,

“I’m thrilled to welcome the talented team at Ashfield Event Experiences into The Creative Engagement Group. This move means that alongside our experiential teams at WRG and Just Communicate, our Group represents a powerhouse in global events at a time when the return of in real life alongside hybrid events is on the minds of all clients. No-one is positioned more strongly for that hybrid world or has our breadth of expertise in the healthcare events category.”

Hayley Greaves, VP EU Operations (UK) of Ashfield Event Experiences commented,

“This is an incredibly exciting time for Ashfield Event Experiences. Being able to draw on the complementary skills within The Creative Engagement Group means the potential for elevating the experiences we create and services we offer is huge.”

Liz Harvey, VP Creative (US) of Ashfield Event Experiences said, “Becoming part of The Creative Engagement Group is already enabling Ashfield Event Experiences to provide a wider range of services to our clients across North America, helping us to create engaging healthcare events that inspire lasting change.”

Earlier this year TCEG announced the promotion of Tim Collett to Global MD of WRG, as the experiential division builds on its virtual, hybrid and IRL event and exhibitions momentum.