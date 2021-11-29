Arena expands sustainability team

Joely Sockett has joined Arena’s Social Values and Sustainability team, in St Ives, to boost the company’s capabilities in these areas.

Joely joins in November 2021, bringing three years’ experience working at a similar role in the construction sector, where she contributed to initiatives for corporate social responsibility along with managing the carbon impact on highways infrastructure projects.

Alex Spinks, Arena’s Head of Health & Safety and Environment says:

“Joely joins us at a time when our clients’, and wider society, are becoming increasingly committed to delivering sustainable projects, both in terms of socio/economic and their environmental sustainability impact.”

Joely begins her new career supporting Arena’s delivery of the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games temporary infrastructure, managing their involvement in the New Futures Network scheme, with regards to positive social impact and managing environmental sustainability for minimal impact.

Joely states:

“I am excited to be working with Arena in the events sector and very motivated at the prospect of making a tangible impact in my new role. I have enjoyed my time with the construction sector and learned a great deal, although by its very nature construction has a significant carbon impact.”