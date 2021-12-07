Arena appoints Ross Robertson managing director of structures

Ross Robertson has joined Arena UK MEA as managing director of the structures division, based in Arena’s St Ives headquarters, Dec 2021.

Arena chief operating officer EMEA Tom Evans comments:

“Arena Group is taking on a new look as we bounce back from the pandemic, and I am sure that Ross is the right person to steer the structures division, bringing great experience to achieve ambitious expansion beyond our core events sector.

“Arena’s structures division is gearing up for an incredibly busy 2022 across a wide range of events, and we are investing in our team to support our project directors, managers and site crews’ delivery of amazing events on behalf of clients.”

Arena’s structures team is already well underway with the build for Europe’s largest temporary triple-decker hospitality structure for the 2022 Cheltenham Festival and next year will also provide temporary infrastructure to many prestigious projects including The Randox Grand National, Wimbledon Championships, The Open, and The Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

Ross states:

“It is fabulous that my career pinnacle sees me return to Arena, where my temporary structures journey began. Arena is an amazingly well-respected brand with a fantastic team of event professionals who I’m looking forward to working alongside.

“Paul Berger (Arena EMEA CEO) and Tom Evans have shared their exciting vision for Arena, presenting a great opportunity to stretch myself and take on new challenges to develop and deliver their business strategy into the demountable industrial structures sector”