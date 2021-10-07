Arcotherm Biemmedue UK at The Showman’s Show

Portable heating specialists Arcotherm will be in attendance at the Showmans Show on the 20th and 21st October with a new look.

Having rebranded to Biemmedue UK on September 1st our new branding will be on display for the first time at this years show, come and see us on stand 112, Avenue A

As well as our trusted EC, GE and Jumbo ranges, we will be displaying a new 40Kw electric model the EKT-ideal for those wanting to lower their carbon footprint.

The sales office can be contacted on 0345 6004499, alternatively e-mail sales@biemmedueuk.com or visit the website www.biemmedue.co.uk and click on the contact us link.

