AOK Events, a leading event management company, is pleased to announce the launch of the “Make Unforgettable Happen Fund,” a new initiative designed to help people create unforgettable experiences and memories.

The “Make Unforgettable Happen Fund” is a way for AOK Events to give back to our community and make special moments a reality. The fund is designed to remove some of the obstacles that individuals, teams, or charities face. So far, AOK Events have donated to their local food bank in Wandsworth; supported CAMHS (Children and Adolescent Mental Health Services); sponsored an incredible podcast – ‘Don’t Ignore the Elephant’, which opens up conversations about challenging conversations; and helped a local Southern Amateur League football team, Weirside Rangers FC, allowing them to fund new football strips.

“We believe that everyone deserves to have unforgettable experiences that bring joy, inspire creativity, and strengthen bonds between people,” said Alex Hewitt, CEO of AOK Events. “With the ‘Make Unforgettable Happen Fund,’ we aim to make that a reality for more people, whether we are donating financially or through our time and expertise.”

AOK Events are set to allocate £500 each month throughout 2023, to different projects and initiatives based in the UK.

“We want to provide a helping hand to those who need it most this year. We hope to have a deluge of enquiries from our connections and our hope is that we are able to support twelve completely unconnected requests over the next year”.

The “Make Unforgettable Happen Fund” is open for applications. If you have a project you’re passionate about or know an initiative you’d like to see supported – please visit AOK Events’ website and make an application:



https://www.aokevents.com/make-unforgettable-happen-fund/