Announcing The Annual Event Industry Salary Survey – produced by EventHub.Jobs

EventHub.Jobs, the industry’s only dedicated people and job board has today announced the launch of the Annual Event Industry Salary Survey

The survey has been created to collect crucial data to give the industry valuable insight into salary expectations, benefits, ways of working and work life balance. It will also assess how important mental health programmes and other factors are to job seekers.

Robert Kenward, specialist industry recruiter and founder of EventHub.Jobs (pictured) said: “There has always been a lack of credible salary data across our industry, but for us to grow sustainably we need to be able benchmark salaries, benefits and ways of working. The survey also asks about mental health, gender and ethnicity to be able to create a really accurate and rounded picture of our industry, of what employers are currently giving and what candidates want and need. The salary survey will ensure that employers and job seekers alike will be able to evolve, knowing how their salaries, benefits and working arrangements compare with the wider industry.”

Dale Parmenter, CEO of DRPG said: “The way we reward across the industry is very sporadic and there are very little guidelines for agencies and production companies to set a standard, which leads to enormous disparities across the sector. This must cause confusion for employees and employers alike and may well be another barrier in attracting new people into events roles. The more data we have, and most importantly, share, will be key in building a more resilient industry.”

The survey comprises of 28 easy to complete multiple choice questions and takes less than eight minutes to complete. It can be found at: EventHub.Jobs

The closing date to complete the survey is Friday 2nd September. The findings will be published in November and will be available to download as a white paper.