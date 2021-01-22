AMR launches Exhibition Recovery Tracker

In response to market demand, AMR International has just launched its exhibition recovery tracker for organisers and investors.

This new initiative provides a monthly quantitative view of how face-to-face exhibition activity is recovering across 15* major exhibition markets, by comparing it to pre-COVID event activity.

As Florent Jarry, Head of AMR’s Global Events Practice explains, “The recovery of face-to-face exhibitions in 2021 will vary considerably by country and organiser. We found speaking with organisers and investors there was a gap in how to pinpoint recovery movements within the exhibitions industry.

Developed by AMR’s Globex team, the tracker will help ensure there is consistent monitoring and reliable data available. Therefore, enabling users to develop a forward-looking view on how, where and at what speed exhibitions will return.”

The AMR Exhibition Recovery Tracker is accessed via an online, interactive dashboard. Users are given the flexibility to toggle a vast range of data ‘cuts’, with the power to generate many different levels of analysis – all tailored to a user’s specific needs. The initiative is available on a 12-month subscription.

UFI members receive a 20% discount. To find out more visit: www.amrinternational.com/tracker

*The 15 countries covered in the tracker are: Brazil, China, France, Germany, Gulf Cooperation Council, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Italy, Mexico, Malaysia, Russia, Singapore, UK, and USA