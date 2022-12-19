American Express Meetings & Events launches latest evolution of Meetings Insights platform

American Express Meetings & Events has launched the latest evolution of Meetings Insights, a business intelligence platform designed to help clients make faster, more informed decisions. Through easy-to-understand dashboards and customizable insights, the platform empowers clients to enact smart business strategies that drive profitability and generate efficiencies.

Noelia Herranz, Vice President of Global Strategy and Business Enablement, American Express Meetings & Events said: “Our enhanced Meetings Insights platform sets clients up for success by giving them greater visibility into what’s happening within their strategic meetings program. Equipped with easy access to in-depth and tailored analyses, clients can confidently make fast, data-driven decisions that maximize savings and meetings program ROI.”

Meetings Insights gives clients a comprehensive view of their organization’s meeting data. Reports are intuitively organized into five themes to make it easy for users to quickly find the information they need: spend and savings, program, supplier, travel and meetings, and benchmarking. Additional platform enhancements include real-time data updates through API integration, self-service capabilities, and customizable program analysis with the ability for granular data drill-down.

The platform also uses American Express Meetings & Events’ aggregated client data and industry sources to identify valuable trends and benchmark business performance against industry peers and companies with similar profiles.

Offered through a set of flexible and customizable business intelligence report packages, Meetings Insights gives clients the agility to find the solution right for them based on where they are at in their strategic meetings management journey.

The technology and service investment behind Meetings Insights’ relaunch demonstrates American Express Meetings & Events’ unwavering commitment to offering clients unrivaled choice, value and experience. This last evolution is currently being rolled out to existing and new clients.