American Express Global Business Travel awarded platinum EcoVadis status

American Express Global Business Travel (Amex GBT), the world’s leading B2B travel platform, has been awarded a platinum EcoVadis medal for its environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards. Platinum status is the highest accolade awarded by EcoVadis and places Amex GBT among the top one percent of independently assessed companies across the world.

EcoVadis is a leading provider of business sustainability ratings with a global network of more than 100,000 rated companies across many industries. A rating is derived from an evaluation of non-financial management systems, including environmental, labor and human rights, ethics and sustainable procurement practices. The independent evaluation methodology is based on global standards and guided by the international scientific community.

Evan Konwiser, Amex GBT’s chief marketing and strategy officer, said: “To be awarded platinum status from EcoVadis is another significant milestone on our purpose-driven journey and testament to the hard work of our team. For our customers and partners, this recognition only sharpens our focus on helping them achieve their own ESG goals. And for colleagues, the platinum medal gives us yet more inspiration to power economic, social and environmental progress through travel.”

The EcoVadis platinum medal rounds off a year of significant ESG initiatives for Amex GBT. In June, Amex GBT with Shell and Accenture launched Avelia, one of the world’s first blockchain-powered book-and-claim digital platforms for sustainable aviation fuel. In October, Amex GBT became the first travel management company to join the World Economic Forum.

American Express Meetings and Events has signed the Net Zero Carbon Events (NZCE) pledge, a joint commitment across the events industry to achieve the targets laid out in the Paris Climate Accord.

The NZCE pledge, which has the support of UNFCCC Secretariat (United Nations’ Framework Convention on Climate Change), was launched at the UN climate summit COP26 in Glasgow in 2021. American Express Meetings & Events is a division of American Express Global Business Travel (Amex GBT), the world’s leading B2B travel platform.