Allseated supports Best Exhibition Technology at the Event Technology Awards

Allseated is sponsoring Best Exhibition Technology at the Event Technology Awards (ETA) 2021.

A regular participant – Allseated won Best New Technology Product in 2019 – the cloud-based collaboration specialist was inspired to sponsor by the community and the experience under the ETA umbrella, physically and virtually.

“Allseated is a long-time pioneer in event planning technologies and innovation,” Managing Director at Allseated Europe, Sabine Reise says. “Partnering with ETA means honouring and supporting companies within our community that have demonstrated and achieved outstanding work and making an impact in delivering digital and technological solutions to the events industry,”

“Our job as technology suppliers is to support, educate and be available to handhold the industry, which has had a huge shift in the way events are being held and

show everyone how they can benefit from these new technologies to keep building the most outstanding, experiential events.

With the world rapidly becoming more dependent on technology, Allseated sees events reflecting those changes, thus, tech for events is more important than ever.

The Event Technology Awards 2021 presentation will take place at Event Tech Live, The Old Truman Brewery, London on Wednesday 3rd November.

Pre-register for Event Tech Live here