Alliance Nationwide Exposition launches first holiday gift show of 2020

Alliance Nationwide Exposition is launching Orlando Winterfest 2020 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL in partnership with International Drive Business Improvement District and iHeartMedia. Orlando Winterfest will be the first holiday gift show of the year after the previously scheduled events have either been canceled or postponed into 2021 due to COVID-19. WinterFest 2020 will open Thursday, Dec 3rd, and run through Sunday, Dec 6th. This event will provide the time and space for companies that haven’t had a way to network with their customers face to face, to make the sales they desperately need this year.

The event will showcase a holiday market with over 1,000 vendors offering the ultimate gift shopping experience for the entire family. In addition to shopping, there will be family-friendly activities, festive food and beverage options, live music, and entertainment for all ages. The Orange County Convention Center will be decorated for the holidays with festive photo opportunities showcasing designer sets, trees, and wreaths placed throughout.

iHeartMedia, as an event partner, will bring publicity and media marketing by utilizing our vast network of live broadcast stations, billboards, social media, and digital services to the inaugural holiday festival. “iHeart is excited to be partnering with an event that will help bring our community together again at a much-needed time,” says iHeartMedia Division President Linda Byrd. “Alliance Nationwide Exposition has been a leader in live events throughout the pandemic and with iHeartMedia being the leader in global media, this partnership will ensure a holiday experience like none other,” Byrd says.

This event will be a fun and exciting time for everyone. The holiday showcase will create a unique and festive experience for the people of Florida and visitors from around the country. Tickets will be available through Ticketmaster.

Advertisement

“We have all faced a year like no other. Our International Drive businesses have pushed through with strength and hope as I have never seen before. We are thrilled to have something new & exciting for us all to look forward to this Holiday Season,” says Luann Brooks, Executive Director at the I-Drive Business Improvement District.

“The OCCC is proud to host Orlando Winterfest 2020, which will bring our community together for a festive holiday consumer event,” said OCCC Executive Director Mark Tester. “After safely hosting several events, consumer shows, and implementing our Recovery and Resiliency, we are confident that Winterfest will provide an enjoyable holiday experience for all to enjoy at the OCCC.”

Guest and team member safety will be the main priority. Alliance Nationwide Exposition staff as well as the convention center will ensure all state and local safety guidelines will be followed. Also, Winterfest will adhere to the GBAC Star Rating, the highest standard for health and safety. The Orange County Convention Center received its GBAC accreditation in May of this year. Since then, the facility has successfully hosted more events than any other convention center in the country and has done so while keeping its staff and guests safe and healthy.