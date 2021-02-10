All Party Parliamentary Group for Events extends collaboration across Westminster

The All Party Parliamentary Group for Events (APPG) has made contact with several other official APPG’s in Westminster as it looks to expand its work in support of the UK events sector.

Chair of the APPG, the Rt Hon Theresa Villiers MP, (pictured,) has written to a number of colleagues in Parliament who have been identified as having mutual issues of interest, and where further collaboration could be useful. These include Sport, Music, Business Travel, Theatre, Night Time Economy and Aerospace, among others.

In her letter to her colleagues, Theresa said; “At a time when the conference and events sector has been devastated by the Covid outbreak, it is more important than ever that we have this group working in Parliament to speak up for this crucial part of our economy. I am getting in touch on the basis that there are areas where your APPG has a mutual interest, and it would be good to discuss how we might collaborate.”

The latest move follows an extensive period of activity, where the APPG held its first Evidence Session of this Parliament and has submitted a series of recommendations to both the Treasury and the COVID Recovery Commission.

Further information or questions on the APPG can be obtained via appg@daviestanner.com and the industry can get regular updates from the official APPG for Events twitter feed @appgevents and via its official website https://appgevents.inparliament.uk