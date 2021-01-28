All Party Parliamentary Group For Events & Business Visits & Events Partnership submit recommendations to the Covid Recovery Commission

The All Party Parliamentary Group for Events (APPG) and the Business Visits & Events Partnership (BVEP), have today submitted a series of recommendations to the Covid Recovery Commission.

The Commission, which is Chaired by John Allan CBE, Chairman of Tesco, was set up to examine the impact of the Covid crisis on the levelling-up agenda and will present bold and practical ideas to Government over the coming months to support higher productivity levels, encourage business investment and promote a culture of innovation across the UK.

The recommendations produced by the Commission will be presented to Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, ahead of his budget being presented on 3rd March.

The Rt Hon Theresa Villiers MP, Chair of the APPG, said; “The Government’s plans for the G7 summit in Cornwall show what an important and positive role events can play in boosting local economies. The events, conference and exhibitions sector can help revive the economy as we emerge from the Covid emergency. I hope Ministers will look seriously at this set of proposals on how events can promote training, opportunity, levelling up and prosperity.”

Members of the Commission represent businesses operating in all nations and regions of the UK and across all the major sectors of the economy, and include senior Directors from organisations including Heathrow Airport, AstraZeneca, Vodafone UK, Babcock International, Hitachi and Shell UK.

You can read a full copy of the submission to the Commission on the APPG website https://appgevents.inparliament.uk

Further information or questions can be obtained via appg@daviestanner.com and the industry can follow further developments and updates from the official APPG for Events twitter feed @appgevents.