All Party Parliamentary Group for Events announces Annual General Meeting & Policy Unit Briefing

Top of Article

The All Party Parliamentary Group for Events (APPG) is to hold its Annual General Meeting on Tuesday 28th March 2023, in line with Parliamentary rules and requirements.

The meeting will take place in Westminster, at Portcullis House, and will be an opportunity for the Parliamentary Group to review its current Plan of Work, elect a Chair and Vice Chairs for the next parliamentary session, and be briefed on current issues affecting the events sector.

Specifically, this meeting will hear from members of the newly formed Business of Events Advisory Council, on the work of the independent Think Tank’s Policy Unit and progress on its industry wide consultation on a new Policy Agenda for the sector.

The APPG’s current Parliamentary Plan of Work is focussed on five key areas of policy:

A Government led/supported confidence campaign

The impact of major events on local communities

The impact of major events on local communities A set of financial incentives to create new UK based events

A co-ordinated approach to bring existing international events to the UK

Government support to develop a more sustainable events strategy

This will be reviewed as part of the AGM and updated to reflect current priorities that have been identified as being able to unlock growth and have a positive impact on the events sector;

A full copy of the APPG’s Plan of Work for 2022 can be found on its official website https://appgevents.inparliament.uk and further information on the work of the Policy Unit can be found at https://the-business-of-events.com