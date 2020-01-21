AIM Group International manages 3,000 event experiences in 2019

AIM Group International, a leading company specialised in congresses, events and communication, is proud to announce that 2019 was a successful year, with very positive results reflecting the huge number of events organised during the year.

The 350+ multicultural talented event experts, based in 11 different countries, designed 3,000+ event experiences for 400 corporate and association clients, over 6,600+ event days.

In 2019 AIM Group managed 400,000+ participants and booked 410,000+ room nights in 90+ destinations worldwide.

Among the major congresses managed, some of the stand out events included the Lions Clubs International Convention (25,000 delegates, Milan); the Apimondia World Congress (Montréal, 5,500 delegates + ApiExpo trade fair with more than 240 exhibitors and +5000m2 handled); the EAN European Academy of Neurology (Oslo, almost 7,000 delegates); the SIAARTI 2019 ICARE (Rome, 4,000 delegates) and the World Tunnel Congress (Naples, 2,700 delegates) which was recognised at the Conventa Best Event Awards and at the BEA World Awards).

“We are really satisfied with this year’s achievements. Thinking out of the box and supporting associations and corporate clients achieve their goals with new event formats, knowledge sharing, participant engagement, event marketing and communication, bespoke sponsorship opportunities are just some of the ways that our talented staff has delivered over and above expectations with the kind of enthusiasm and professionalism that we are immensely proud of. In order to increase the added value we offer our clients, we are enlarging our service offering in 2020 which will make our integrated offering even more complete,” commented Gianluca Buongiorno, president, AIM Group International.

During 2019, AIM Group was reconfirmed as a key partner for many clients from different scientific specialities and across diverse corporate sectors and could count 30 Core-Professional Conference Organisation (PCO) contracts with major international associations, some dating back years. Furthermore, AIM Group acquired several major events, such as World Routes 2020 (Milan, 5-9 September 2020) – a reference event for the aviation industry which gathers 5,000 participants – or Second Life 50+ Expo (Brussels, 2020, 2021 and 2022) – an exhibition for elderly people with 20,000 expected visitors and 300 exhibitors.