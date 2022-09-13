Ai-Media partners with leading live media technology provider Grass Valley

Ai-Media, the leader in live captioning, transcription and translation solutions, is excited to announce a new partnership with Grass Valley, provider of AMPP, the world’s leading agile production and distribution platform.

As a platform for virtual media production tools, Grass Valley’s AMPP allows media producers to create live content from anywhere and distribute it everywhere. The solution greatly simplifies the process of localising content for different regions and audiences.

Users of Grass Valley’s AMPP can now add Ai-Media’s live automated Lexi captions to their content in real time with just a few clicks. Grass Valley customers can also add live multilingual captions via Ai-Media’s automated Lexi Translate solution.

As a Grass Valley Alliance member, Ai-Media’s virtual captioning encoder iCap Alta seamlessly integrates with Grass Valley’s AMPP to become part of its cloud architecture.

Ai-Media’s Chief Sales Officer, James Ward said:

“We are a customer-led organization and as we see broadcasters and content owners increasingly moving towards a cloud-native production environment, we want to ensure we are providing the convenience to seamlessly add our best-in-class live captioning solutions to their content.

“We are very excited to announce our partnership with Grass Valley and launch our live captioning solutions on the AMPP platform. This partnership will provide broadcasters and content owners with market leading solutions for making their content accessible in any language. The combination of Ai-Media’s Lexi and iCap Alta products within Grass Valley’s AMPP creates an easy-to-use cloud-native platform where highly accurate, reliable and secure live captions can be added to any content.”

“As a global system, AMPP is often used for content localization,” said Chris Merrill, Grass Valley’s Director of Strategic Marketing. “Adding AI Media’s Lexi captions solution simplifies our customer’s production processes by automating captions during the localization process.”