Ai-Media now available through Cvent Vendor Marketplace

Ai-Media, the leader in live captioning, transcription and translation solutions, is excited to announce it is now listed on the Cvent Vendor Marketplace. The marketplace is hosted by Cvent, a market-leading meetings, events, and hospitality technology provider.

Through its Marketplace listing, Cvent Supplier Network users can login to their account and create a Request for Information (RFI) which acts as a brief for Ai-Media, making it easier for event and meeting planners to coordinate live captioning and translations for their in-person, virtual, or hybrid events. Once the RFI is received, Ai-Media will then create a tailored response based on the customer requirements and begin actively supporting them in the implementation.

Ai-Media offers Cvent users an affordable and seamless way to connect with a global audience and deliver more meaningful and inclusive events. In addition, Cvent users can add Ai-Media’s live automated Lexi captions in real time with just a few clicks. Users can also add live multilingual captions via Ai-Media’s automated iCap Translate solution.

By combining these solutions with Ai-Media’s Falcon encoder, Cvent customers can leverage a fully cloud-based self-service platform that’s perfect for events of any format since it requires no hardware. Simple to set up and manage, the Ai-Media platform provides customers with an easy-to-use and budget friendly way to drive engagement, inclusiveness, and accessibility.

Ai-Media’s VP Partnerships, Dylan Porter said:

“We are acutely aware that the events industry has at times found legacy live captioning expensive, complex, and difficult to scale. Our technology solves these pain points and makes it easy for customers to increase engagement, inclusiveness and broaden their audience – all in the cloud with just a few clicks.

“Our cloud-based infrastructure Falcon paired with our automated captioning solutions Lexi and iCap Translate will provide Cvent customers with a cost-effective, scalable and highly accurate way to deliver live captions and live translations, with little to no latency.

“I am excited to bring Ai-Media to Cvent’s global audience on the Vendor Marketplace as we look to bring more customer centricity, innovation and value to their marketplace and customers.”

“We’re excited to add Ai-Media to the growing network of trusted vendors that are listed on the Cvent Vendor Marketplace,” said Mike Tenholder, Cvent Senior Director of Alliance Partnerships. “In today’s more dynamic events environment, organizations are looking to maximize reach and engagement across all their events – whether in-person, virtual, or hybrid – and live captioning and translation services are critical to that effort.”

The Cvent Vendor Marketplace offers users a curated network of trusted vendors to support in-person, virtual and hybrid event requirements. Learn more about the Cvent Vendor Marketplace here.