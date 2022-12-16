AGF win LIVE Green Award at the inaugural LIVE Awards in London

AGF (A Greener Festival) are delighted to have won The LIVE Green Award in recognition of their commitment and success in supporting events, festivals, tours, and venues around the world to improve their sustainability actions.



The inaugural LIVE Awards ceremony and end of year party took place in London, on 13th December to recognise and reward those individuals and organisations taking the live sector to the next level.

Says AGF CEO Claire O’Neill:

“Thank you so much to LIVE Awards for making AGF the winner of the inaugural LIVE Green Award. We’re over the moon and big up to the whole #AGF team, our assessors, and everyone who has supported and worked with us for a greener live sector over the many years since we began.”



“After nearly 2 decades dedicated to greening the live industry we’re so happy to receive this award, not only as recognition for our work, but also as another sign that the live music sector values sustainability and is now taking it seriously.”



“What’s most encouraging is that sustainability is finally being taken seriously by the live music and entertainment industry so we can galvanise our influence and responsibility to make things better for everyone. Time to get real and get creative.”

The LIVE Green award is sponsored by Ecotricity – the world’s first green energy company, is dedicated to those organisations working to make live venues, performances and events in the UK more sustainable



The LIVE Green Award Finalists:

A Greener Festival

AEG Europe

Green Phoenix

Kendal Calling

Overheated

OVO Hydro

Reading & Leeds Festival x Music Declares Emergency

More info on the awards here: https://theliveawards.com/