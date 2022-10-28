AGF announce 15th annual Green Events & Innovations Conference

The 15th annual edition of the Green Events and Innovations Conference (GEI 15) has been announced by AGF and ILMC. The leading and original conference for sustainability in events will take place on 28th February at a new venue, the Royal Lancaster Hotel, London.

Sustainability has been the hot topic at all event conferences this season, be that music and entertainment, sports or business. GEI 15 brings together leaders and innovators in the global live and events sector to network and accelerate environmental and social best practice to make impactful change.

GEI brings together industry leaders, experts, governments, and cutting-edge organisations, to identify, share and implement practical actions and holistic measures to help with this critical transition. The programme ranges from strategic senior level commitments, to “how to” case studies and workshops for operational implementation on the ground, and all important networking opportunities.

Sessions will cover topics such as transport, energy, food, equality & inclusivity, climate justice, reducing and calculating emissions, design & materials usage for circularity, the interface between the sector and politics, carbon removals and more.

The International AGF Awards also return to GEI 15 in 2023, celebrating the most innovative and worthy events, venues, organisations and individuals from events worldwide in the last 12 months.

AGF CEO Claire O’Neill said:

“Finally, the status quo is uncomfortable enough for change to happen fast. We have to reduce emissions by more than 50% in the next seven years – a phenomenal task that no single organisation or sector has the answers to nor the power to do alone. With many aspiring to a zero-carbon future, how the live sector moves towards a greener business model is now a critical issue. We look forward to welcoming the industry once again to GEI to reflect on the years progress, approach the difficult questions, and steer in the right direction for the year ahead”

GEI is AGF‘s flagship event and is organised in partnership with the ILMC. Limited super early bird tickets are now available, as well as sponsorship and exhibitor opportunities.



Join pioneers, activists and leading collectives in the space of greener events, festivals, tours, venues and entertainment, unite to discuss the key questions in an industry in the midst of transformation.

More info and tickets here: theticketsellers.co.uk/buy-tickets/green-events-and-innovations-conference-gei

More information at agreenerfestival.com / @agreenerfestival