Agency spotlight: Yellow Fish

Agency: Yellow Fish

Formed: 2003

Annual Events: 51-100

Staff: 11-50

Offices: 1

yfish.co.uk/

Mantra: How was your experience? The single most important question we can ask

Formation:

Yellow Fish Creative Experience Agency was founded in 2003 with the goal of providing specialised and unique relationship-driven services, including brand experience, creative content, virtual & live events and incentive campaigns, to a diverse client base.

Leadership:

CEO & founder Maria Valentine, with over 30 years in the industry is the heart and soul of the Tank, focused on driving the agency forward whilst keeping our core values of pride, passion and – most importantly – personality at the centre of every pitch, campaign, incentive and event delivered.

MD Laura Pace joined Yellow Fish in early 2020 with an extensive background in experiential marketing and is responsible for leading the development and strategic direction of Yellow Fish whilst supporting the agency’s plans to grow sustainably.

Key services and sectors served:

The agency has adapted with the changing tides over the years and offers a full-service solution with the aim of helping clients deliver the right message, at the right time, to the right audience, through content creation, communications, virtual/live experiences and incentives. Yellow Fish supports and partners with businesses across a large cross section of industries, from financial to retail and telecoms to pharmaceutical. It’s in-house design and creative studio ensures a cohesive delivery from concept to delivery. This service offering continues to evolve including the development of our own virtual event platform as well as multi-sensory experience boxes designed to offer in-home experiences and maximise engagement across a diverse range of channels.

Case Study:

From virtual conferences to incentives and recognition our focus is always on disrupting the norm and creating integrated campaigns. This experiential project was a perfect example of everything we stand for. Our client wanted to stand out at London Fashion week and launch a new product range to key partners in a memorable and interactive way. Our response was an integrated campaign reaching across multiple channels including an in-store experience, digital, out of home and print campaigns. To create a buzz around the launch we developed a creative identity and a bespoke registration and product portal and transformed House of Fraser’s Flagship Store windows and tea room into a catwalk to showcase the products. Guests enjoyed a fashion show and an all white party within a venue styled to resemble a shop window. The campaign over delivered in engagement targets and certainly stood out from the crowd in a saturated launch market.

What the future holds:

There is no denying the MICE industry has been drastically affected by COVID-19. The landscape of live events has been changed forever and so the ability to flex has never been more important. For Yellow Fish, experience is everything. We’ve been creating and delivering extraordinary experiences for our clients’ people both physically and digitally for over 16 years and we are used to having to flex in different directions as our clients need it – and we don’t see this latest situation as being any different. We adapt, we find solutions, and then we deliver them to the highest standards that Yellow Fish is renowned for.

Yellow Fish has developed a four-part approach for the future of our agency as the industry tackles the uncertainty of the next few months. Firstly, to know your audience – the benefit of a key insight into the target audience is vital to ensuring that the brand purpose is at the heart of whatever is communicated. We’re all about the right message in the right context. The V word; virtual and hybrid events – combining dynamic digital content to engage and immerse audiences in a digital environment utilising our event platform.

The importance of personalised experiences – we predict consumers will be adopting a ‘less is more’ approach and so focusing on events, experiences and products that are personalised to their exact requirements and needs is paramount. Finally, we’re going back to basics. Over the last six months digital fatigue has become a hot topic. To counter this and cut through the noise, we’re building our digital experiences around our clients’ core messages whilst embracing interactivity, storytelling and, of course, moments of dialogue to keep digital fresh and dynamic.

Embrace the challenge and think outside the tank!