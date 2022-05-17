Agency Spotlight: Votel Venues

Agency name: Votel Venues

Votel Venues Date formed: July 2018

July 2018 No of annual events supported: 5000

5000 Staff: 12

12 Offices: St Albans

St Albans Web address: www.votelvenues.com

www.votelvenues.com Mantra: Trust can only be lost

Formation:

After years of being on hotel side and seeing what the venue finding agency world looked like, we saw an opportunity to be a disruptor in the industry and do things differently and better particularly within the training sector.

Leadership:

Votel Venues is co-owned and co-run by Ian Conder CEO and Alexi Hughes Director. On top of their combined experience of over 40 years, they are unique in having operated in senior roles on both hotel side (De Vere, De Vere Venues and PH Hotels) and now agency side with Votel Venues. They also bring a wealth of knowledge and experience within providing venue solutions and concepts within that much larger training and L&D sector.

Key services and sectors served:

We do not focus on a particular sector; what we do specialise in is helping our clients bring together their large training schedules together and making them as efficient as possible which only helps drive their bottom line while at the same time enhancing their delegate and learner’s experience. We also use these same skills and objectives with all non training events both domestically and internationally with the ultimate goal of not only making the whole process easier and more enjoyable for the client but at the same time, ensuring the client gets more bang for their buck whilst reducing any risk of needlessly lost money in cancellation terms or minimum numbers.

What the future holds:

Due to key decisions made during the start of lockdown, we have been fortunate to be one of the few who have been able to not only continue to trade during lockdown (we still placed 2000 face to face events in 2021) but have also seen significant record growth both in terms of revenue but also headcount. Our fantastic team is now more than double the size it was pre lockdown. We are already on track to double our best ever year and are currently recruiting even more people.