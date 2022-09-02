Agency Spotlight: The Events Raccoon

Member name: The Events Raccoon

Date formed: 4th August 2016

No of annual events supported: 28

Staff: 2

Offices: Swindon

Web address: www.theeventsraccoon.co.uk

Mantra: – “Loyal, Trusted, Fun, Unique”

Leadership: Beckie Towle

What benefits do you value from being a member of beam?

A voice in the industry I’m passionate about, the chance to shape the future of an industry I’m passionate about for future talent to join. An opportunity to give back & hopefully inspire when I have been given so much personally & professionally by those I’ve worked alongside that I now call family.

Key services and sectors served:

Full service event management. Event design, concept & scoping, project delivery, supplier sourcing & management, budget management, ROE & ROI

What the future holds:

As much as the team & our clients would like to achieve, we will never stand still! We’re looking at a partnership with another agency that will bring amazingly exciting times for our clients. 2023 is already busier than 2022 and 2022 has been busier than 2019 was! Growth and happiness is what I wish for the team, the business & our clients.