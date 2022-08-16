Agency Spotlight: Meet Events

name: Meet Events Ltd

Date formed: July 2019 (8 months before Covid!)

No of annual events supported: 500

Staff: 7 (currently recruiting for more) plus a number of freelancers

Offices: Waterloo, London

Web address: www.meet-events.co.uk

Mantra: Delivering excellence

Formation:

The team is made up largely of senior ex BCD employees who share a common vision of providing a highly personalised and professional services to clients delivered with a “can do” attitude.

Leadership:

Des Mclaughlin, Managing Director of Meet Events previously owned HBI which he sold in 2009, (2 weeks before the financial crash. Sometimes you get the timing right….) Des was then MD of Grass Roots Meetings and Events which was subsequently bought by BCD. Olivia Hughes and Stefani Goodrem were both Account Director at BCD and are also shareholders and Directors at Meet Events,

What benefits do you value from being a member of beam?

Despite the team’s experience it was important for Meet Events to have a widely recognised professional accreditation and so joining beam was a priority. Des had been a founder member of beam (then HBAA) so was well aware of the educational and networking benefits that could be gained from membership. As a newly formed company, joining beam also helped in promoting Meet Events to hotel groups and the wider industry.

Key services and sectors served:

Meet Event’s services include venue sourcing, smm programmes, group accommodation, event management, and consultancy,- particularly around delivering sustainable and responsible events. We currently predominately work in the financial, legal, professional and luxury retail sectors.

What the future holds:

Having endured a very difficult business start-up due to Covid, Meet Events’ growth is now exceeding our expectations and we are looking to grow the company significantly over the next 3 years. Our ambition is to be recognised as the leading boutique agency for clients looking for high touch meeting and event solutions.

2023 is proving hard to predict given the short booking cycle that has emerged post Covid. We are confident though that we will have a strong year thanks to our loyal client base and the number of new opportunities that we are receiving.