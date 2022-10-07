Agency Spotlight: Abstract Events

Agency name: Abstract Events Ltd

Date formed: 18th February 2018

No of annual events supported: 150 – 200 events per year

Staff: Carla Garman & Gaynor England – Directors

Offices: Nottingham

Web address: www.abstract-events.co.uk

Mantra: We create events that are successful, memorable, and profitable

Formation: Abstract was formed to support Association events on rotation that disappeared from Nottingham to onward cities and destinations. We wanted to remain on the client’s journey year after year and what better partnership than one that we know works.

Leadership: Abstract was founded by Carla Garman (ex Revenue and De Vere) and Gaynor England (ex Sales and DMC) after working together for too many years to admit!! We survived Covid by changing the way we worked and slowly we are growing from strength to strength thanks to the support of our loyal clients.

What benefits do you value from being a member of beam? Being part of an industry leading association, best practice code of conduct and the great networking with peers we respect. During Covid the help and advice from the Agency Engagement Committee was invaluable to us.

Key services and sectors served: We now work with many industry sectors Medical, Tech, Publishing, Association, PR and Retail to name but a few!!

What the future holds: We firmly believe in putting our clients first and foremost in every decision and as a result continue to grow our client base from word of mouth and recommendations. We have some exciting expansion plans for 2023 and beyond!!