Agency spotlight: abbi&me

Member name: abbi&me

Date formed: 2014

No of annual events supported: 50-100

Staff: 5

Offices: 1 workspace at 180 The Strand, Soho Works

Web address: https://www.abbiandme.com/

Formation:

abbi&me originally launched as ‘Crystal Events’ in 2014, with the ambition of providing bespoke, creative, and very personable events services. Founder & Director, Abbi Jeffery, rebranded in 2019 to create abbi&me, and has continued to be a well-respected boutique event agency helping to fulfil the event needs of its clients.

Leadership:

Abbi Jeffery, founder of abbi&me events, started her career as a media executive, responsible for strategic planning and implementation. Abbi’s passion, however, was event planning and she would focus on this with every spare minute she had. Fast forward 8 years, abbi&me is one of the fastest growing events companies in the UK, with clients including Facebook, Mail Metro Media, St George and the Evening Standard. Comprising a team that are extremely passionate about what they do, abbi&me focus on a fastidious attention to detail and strong relationships with their clients that ensure they are approachable and will go the extra mile.

Key services and sectors served:

abbi&me has a very diverse client portfolio, ranging from media (70% of clients) to engineering, construction and property development. Event type is eclectic as our clients, we have organised large annual conferences to ski incentives, team-building exercises, as well as overnight stays in stately homes. Abbi is also the brainchild of the biggest annual charity event in the Media Industry, Media Fight Night started in 2015, is attended by over 1,200 media executives and has raised over £1 million for charity. abbi&me’s client portfolio is continuously growing and diversifying, having recently been appointed as agency on record for clients in the finance and tech industries, along with working with smaller private appointments for families in the London and surrounding Surrey, Berkshire and Hampshire areas.

What the future holds:

abbi&me’s client database is growing on a daily basis, taking on more and more private clients as well as growing our corporate database. For the future, our goal is to build on our existing respected reputation, particularly in the Media industry, as well as grow the private events sector. Over the last 18 months we have generated huge interest and enquiries via our social platforms, these provide abbi&me the opportunity to showcase our creativity to potential new clients.