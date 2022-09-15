AFO Conference: Recover, Engage and Enrich

Face-to-face at last. After two years of virtual conferences the Association of Festival Organisers will hold a face-to-face Conference on Saturday 5 November at Fenton Town Hall, Albert Square, Fenton, Stoke on Trent, Staffordshire.

The Conference will attract both AFO members and non-members along with trade and supply companies, panels and speakers from a wide variety of subject matter linked to festivals.

The theme will be Recovery from the pandemic, Engage with your audience and Enrich their experience

Already confirmed are Attitude is Everything – Accessibility, What 3 Words – the alternative to Satnav, Will You Promote Your Appearance – a panel looking into how artists can help market your festival, NFTs, Health and Safety and Purple Guide Updates, 50/50 Programming and much more. The programme will offer the best networking opportunities this side of the festival season.

Conference will open for registration at 9am with the Agenda commencing at 10am and run through until as late as we need. The day will also have live music showcases, refreshments, licenced bar and lunch all in one superb converted building at Fenton Town Hall in Stoke on Trent.

The venue has an accessible entry, an internal lift, a hearing loop, a small car park with plenty more on the street, nearby hotels for those who wish to stay over and the whole day including some refreshments .

Delegate fees will be only £45 per head.

Full details available from AFO office sh@festivalorganisrs.org see website www.festivalorganisers.org/conference