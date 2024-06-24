The Association of Event Venues (AEV) has welcomed Coventry University as its newest academic associate member.

Launched in 2022, the AEV academic associate membership offers education establishments with event management courses a link between venue members and students. Through the membership, students have the opportunity to build relationships with the event venue industry, building a greater understanding as they study preparing them for the career they may seek beyond their studies.

Dr Richard Tomlins, group regional director for UK and Europe, Coventry University said, “We are thrilled to be part of this collaboration with AEV providing our event management students with access to a wealth of support, knowledge and experience, in addition to real-world experience of the industry through AEV member venues and beyond.”

Tomlins continued, “I am grateful to Andy Ginn, associate Pro-Vice-Chancellor and his team at CU London for having initiated this collaboration. The direct connection with the events industry will ultimately lead to our students gaining invaluable experience before they even enter the industry.”

Academic associate members are given access to the AEV academic working group which is currently working on the creation of an AEV event management degree endorsement programme to be rolled out in the autumn, in addition to entitlement to bring along up to five event management degree students to the AEV annual conference.

Alden Arnold, head of commercial and projects commented, “The collaboration of universities and our member venues, brings industry experience, fresh thinking and new talent together. Many students have already benefitted from practical experience of the AEV, attending our conferences at our member venues both in support and attendance capacities.”

Arnold added. “Students also have access to mentorship within the industry. As the network builds, greater opportunities will arise for both students and our members, ensuring an experienced and passionate future generation of event industry professionals.”

Coventry University joins Manchester Metropolitan University, University of East London, Leeds Beckett University, University of West London, Birmingham City University, University College Birmingham and lead academic associate University of Greenwich as the eighth AEV academic associate member.