AEV welcomes 18 new chairs and vice-chairs to its working groups

The Association of Event Venues (AEV) has announced that ten of its groups and working groups will be starting the year with 18 new chairs and vice-chairs leading them. Following the momentum gained during the pandemic, the AEV’s working groups have remained highly active and now meet both online and in person throughout the year.

Rachel Parker, AEV director, said, “The AEV convenes 15 working groups, including cross association working groups and the new Multi-Association Security Awareness group (MASA). I would like to welcome the new chairs and vice-chairs who will be playing a vital role in leading each group, communicating its findings and concerns to other groups and the wider industry.”

Alden Arnold, AEV projects manager, added, “Working groups embody a colossal amount of knowledge and experience. The chair and vice leadership team has remained a constant throughout these challenging times, for which we are incredibly grateful. 2023 will be busier than ever, especially now that all AEV members have open access to any of the working groups.”

The AEV and cross-association working groups welcoming their new chairs and vice chairs are:

AEV Catering Working Group Chair: Natalie Kendall, general manager, ACC Liverpool. Vice-chair: Mark O’Shea, general manager, CBS Arena.



AEV Marketing and Communications Working Group Chair: Louise Day, assistant director marketing and communications, Manchester Central. Vice-chair, Michelle Kemp, director of marketing and communications, ExCeL London.



Security working group Vice-chair: Steve Hanley – group security and health & safety Manager – Telford International Centre.



Event Managers working group Chair: Jill Wadge – team manager – event management (Conferences & Exhibitions) – SEC. Vice-chair: Lisa Howlett – event manager – Farnborough Conference and Events Centre.



AEV Venue Strategy Working Group

Chair: Neil Chandler, venue operations director, QEII Centre.

Cross Association Health & Safety Working Group Chair: Nigel Winer, commercial & technical rigging Manager, ExCeL London. Vice-chair: Luke Facey, managing director, Alfa Display and Design Ltd.



Event Industry HR Working Group Chair: Katrina Rowbury, HR director, GES.



Cross Association Technology Working Group Chair: Dave Young, head of production, ICC Belfast. Vice-chair – Robert Bowell, lead IT business partner, NEC Group.



Cross Association Sustainability working group

Chair: Emily Iveson-Pritchard, head of sustainability, The Kia Oval

Vice-chair: Lauren Hudson, sustainability & safety advisor, Manchester Central

Co Vice-chair: Karl Dukes, sales & marketing Director, Media Hut



Multi Association Security Awareness group Chair: Henry Havis, head of security, ExCeL London. Vice-chair: Paul Williams, director of safety, security & risk, The O2.

