AEV signs 3-year PR deal with Vividink

The Association of Event Venues (AEV) has agreed a three-year agreement for PR services with event industry PR and social media specialists, Vividink, and becomes the first client to move to the agency’s credit-based retainer model.

AEV director, Rachel Parker, said: “We are delighted to have agreed a new contract with Vividink for PR services for the AEV.

“We have established a strong relationship with Vividink over the years and they fully understand our membership ethos, providing us with robust PR support for our growing membership. The new credit-based model is a flexible way of working which gives us the transparency we need to plan our activities.”

The AEV will now have an a-la-carte suite of PR services from which to choose. The budget will provide a number of credits against which services can be called down from the agency. With an ability to roll over and call forward credits, it allows the service delivery to match the requirement at the point it is needed, without any surprises or awkward conversations.

“Vividink has worked very successfully with the AEV for a number of years on a retainer-based approach. However, as the needs and shape of the comms requirement change so must the way we deliver services to our clients. I am thrilled that they are the first of our clients to adopt our credit-based approach,” said Vividink’s MD, Paul Richardson.

“A traditional retainer model can be restrictive because it requires a list of outputs for the monthly spend. Or, it ends up being an exercise in shoehorning all manner of work into a model not designed for that purpose. Credit-based retainers allow a client to have a flexible system based around their comms needs.”