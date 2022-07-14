AEV selects XpertHR for 2022 Salary Survey

The Association of Event Venues (AEV) has announced it will be partnering with XpertHR to deliver its annual salary survey in 2022. Since 2016, the AEV salary survey has reported on trends and benchmarks for all roles across the venue sector, with participating members contributing to a growing body of research on salary levels over time.

XpertHR has a long pedigree in running salary surveys and has conducted research on behalf of a spectrum of industries, including membership bodies and associations, higher education institutions, financial organisations, and tech businesses.

The salary survey will invite participating members to submit their salary data through a secure and confidential portal. Every participant’s data is fully anonymised before processing. When the survey is complete, participant businesses receive a full report on their roles and pay compared at all levels across the event sector.

In addition, AEV members taking part in the salary survey will be entitled to significantly discounted access to Cendex, part of XpertHR, giving them access to detailed, granular, information compiled on thousands of employers and over 1.5 million employees. Cendex offers live reward data solutions, intuitive workflow tools and expert insights to its subscribers through an online platform. Using data from hundreds of salary surveys.

Jennie Jakubowski, survey and partnerships manager, Cendex, said, “The events industry has gone through considerable change over the last few years. With in-person events back in business, having the right people on board will be vital to future success. But with the ever-tightening talent market, it’s a challenge to get the right people in the right roles, making data, such as that on salaries, even more vital to the industry and its future success.”

Picture: Alden Arnold

Alden Arnold, AEV project manager, said, “The event industry is in a position where it needs to recruit and retain talent more than ever, and benchmarking salaries through a comprehensive salary survey is essential to being able to offer the right remuneration for every role. XpertHR has demonstrated great expertise in its salary survey experience and methodology, and I would encourage every member to consider participation.”