AEV publishes latest edition of the eGuide

Today the Association of Event Venues (AEV) has announced the publication of the 2021 edition of the eGuide, with significant updates and major revisions to 10 sections of the document which provides essential and straightforward guidance on best practice to the UK event industry.

Siân Richards, head of sustainability at Olympia London and chair of the eGuide Working Group, thanked all those involved in producing the new edition, saying, “I’m delighted at the publication of the 2021 eGuide release, delivered on time, thanks to the hard work of the eGuide Working Group, sub-Committee and AEV.”

Richards continued, “We have again reviewed and streamlined the older sections, including ‘Build-up and Breakdown’, ‘Children’, ‘Creches’, ‘Floor Plans’, ‘Health and Safety Responsibilities’, ‘Risk Assessment’, ‘Waste’, ‘Water and Waste’ and ‘Water Features’. The cross-association Technology Working Group has also contributed an important explanatory piece on WiFi devices and bands for the ‘Connectivity’ section. I’m confident the eGuide will continue to act as an invaluable resource for organisers and we welcome input from all our industry colleagues and partners.”

Alden Arnold, AEV project manager, welcomed the publication of the 2021 eGuide, added, “I’m tremendously proud to see the latest edition of the eGuide being published today. Many members, across all three associations, have contributed their time and expertise to ensure this vital resource is kept fully up to date. They have consistently revised it to include guidance on rapidly changing factors whilst continually improving and expanding on existing best practices.”