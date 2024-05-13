AEV expands its academic associate membership

Following the launch of the academic associate membership programme eighteen months ago, the Association of Event Venues (AEV) has, today, revealed the membership has grown to include a further six universities.

The partnerships provide a formal foundation for venues and higher education (HE) institutions to work together, offering the opportunity for students to gain experience of live events and setting a path preparing them to join the industry as graduates.

Alden Arnold, head of projects and commercial, AEV, said, “The academic associate membership was initially created with the University of Greenwich; they have always been great supporters of ours and act as our lead academic partner.”

The academic associate membership now includes seven universities: Greenwich University, Manchester Metropolitan University, University of East London, Leeds Beckett University, University of West London, Birmingham City University and the newest joiner, University College Birmingham.

Kathryn Hayat, head of department (hospitality & tourism) associate professor, University College Birmingham, commented, “By partnering with the AEV, we join a collective voice that supports new generations of, and current working, events staff in an industry that has created 114,000 jobs in the UK with an economic impact of £11 billion. Our students and graduates will have access to a network that actively shares knowledge and engages in opportunities to enhance the events industry.”

Supporting the associate membership, AEV has introduced a new Academic working group, chaired by Rowan Kitching, venue director, Roundhouse and Dr. Peter Vlachos, principal lecturer, faculty of business, University of Greenwich.

Arnold explained, “The new group aims to enhance the relationship between education and the industry. Many of our members have been involved in academic events to further strengthen the ties and we are working on various projects which we look forward to sharing in the future.”

Rachel Parker, director, AEV, added, “The program was built on the wealth of support the AEV and our members provide students reading event management. Course students benefit greatly from the relationship as universities use the link to professionals within our industry – it is of course, mutually beneficial to the university and the venues. Many of the students have worked directly with us at our annual conferences.”