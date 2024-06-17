AEV co-opts Sarah Marshall and Lori Hoinkes

The Association of Event Venues (AEV) has co-opted two new members following its summer board meeting held at Central Hall Westminster on Friday, 14 June, 2024.

Sarah Marshall, venue director, Farnborough International Exhibition & Conference Centre and Lori Hoinkes, chief executive, Manchester Central will both be serving on the board for the first time with immediate effect.

Recently joining Farnborough International Exhibition & Conference Centre as venue director, Marshall has been part of the events community for over 25 years. Previously working in the organiser arena launching and growing events in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and North America, Marshall now leads the commercial growth strategy for the renowned exhibition and conference centre.

On her appointment to the AEV Board, Marshall said, “I am passionate about the inherent value and impact of live events and believe in the transformative power of shared experiences to drive meaningful connections that inspire, educate and empower attendees. The AEV brings together the best in their field and I look forward to being part of that leadership team.”

Hoinkes, newly appointed to the role at Manchester Central, has almost 30 years’ experience leading strategic growth initiatives across the UK and globally, most recently as chief growth officer and managing director at Montgomery Group, London. Joining the business at a pivotal time, Hoinkes will lead the team to drive global awareness while positively impacting people and businesses in Greater Manchester.

Hoinkes commented, “I am very much looking forward to working with colleagues from other venues to collectively showcase our capabilities in hosting world-class events and, importantly, the value that drives for our communities at a regional and national level. The AEV provides a fantastic forum for us to do that collaboratively and I’m excited to join such an esteemed group of industry leaders.”

Rachel Parker, director, AEV welcomed the new board appointments, saying, “We are delighted Sarah and Lori are joining the board. Not only do they bring a wealth of knowledge and experience with them, they also offer valuable customer insight. Both have come from the organiser community and will therefore bring another viewpoint to the table which will be of great benefit to our members”.