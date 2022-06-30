AEV announces venue and date for AEV Conference 2022

The Association of Event Venues (AEV) has, today, June 30, 2022, announced that its annual conference is scheduled to take place at Harrogate Convention Centre (HCC), North Yorkshire, on Wednesday, November 30th.

AEV director Rachel Parker, made the announcement, saying, “The feedback from our earlier conferences has shown us that the change to a November event was popular and that our members enjoy the opportunity to meet outside the capital, especially those members in Scotland and the North of England. So this year we are excited to have chosen Harrogate Convention Centre as our venue.”

Harrogate Convention Centre has been attracting exhibitions and conferences to the northern Spa Town for over 180 years, but this is the first time the AEV Conference will be held there.

Paula Lorimer, director, Harrogate Convention Centre, added “We are delighted to be hosting the AEV conference this year. HCC offers a unique conference experience—modern spaces and facilities combined with the grandeur of the 120-year-old Royal Hall—all set in the heart of Harrogate amidst a delightful array of restaurants, bars, hotels, and independent shops. We look forward to welcoming industry friends and peers to North Yorkshire.”

The conference will be preceded by an evening icebreaker event supporting a local enterprise on Tuesday 29th November 2022, providing an opportunity for delegates to network prior to the main event. Further information, registration and early bird tickets will be available from the AEV website in September.