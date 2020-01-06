AEV announces venue and date for 2020 conference

The Association of Event Venues (AEV) has announced that its next annual conference will be held at the QEII Centre, London, on Thursday July 9, 2020. The conference regularly attracts over 200 delegates, with representatives from over 40 UK and overseas venues, and many other event industry companies.

Each AEV conference is focused around a theme, and the theme for 2020 will be ‘Disruption: The New Norm’ as Dan Thurlow, SEC director of exhibition sales and AEV chair, revealed saying, “This year we acknowledge that disruption is the new norm and whilst we must learn to adapt, we should also identify the opportunities this presents.”

Thurlow went on to explain the broader appeal of the conference, saying, “The AEV conference is a valuable opportunity to network with and learn from others within the events industry but also to think laterally, challenged and inspired by a great line up of speakers. It’s a thought-provoking and enjoyable event.”

Rachel Parker, AEV director, welcomed the announcement saying, “We’re building on the success of every conference to always create a schedule of content that reflects the concerns and interests of our members, and a clear focus is essential to this.”