AEV announces Samme Allen as host for 2021 Conference at BDC

The Association of Event Venues (AEV) has announced that Samme Allen, speaker, event designer and founder of conferenceemcees.com, will be hosting its annual conference on Friday 26 November 2021 at the Business Design Centre (BDC), London, with the theme ‘Disruption: the new norm.’

AEV director, Rachel Parker, said, “I am delighted to announce that Samme will be hosting our conference. Her brand of high energy moderation and facilitation is exactly what we need as the industry returns to normality or the new normality in which we find ourselves.

“We’re taking advantage of Samme’s extensive experience as an inspiring ‘emcee’ and meeting designer to increase involvement and participation, and working with her to develop the conference content to be more inclusive and diverse than ever before.“

A self-confessed design experience nerd, Samme is passionate about sustainability in event design, participation and engagement and would love to see a world where “ boring meetings are the only things that become extinct.”

“Samme’s passions for diversity and sustainability, and her experience of designing meetings that make a difference, are an ideal fit with our conference goals this year and we will be announcing the full programme shortly,” Parker concluded.